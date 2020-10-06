Khammam: Girl set ablaze for resisting sexual advances

Khammam: A 13-year-old girl of Khammam district was set ablaze by her employer's son after she resisted his sexual advances. The girl, who received 70 per cent burns, is now battling for her life. The incident happened on September 18, 2020, but came to light on Monday, when the girl confided to her parents.

The accused also belong to the same community.

According to sources, the girl, belonging Pallegudem village of Khammam district, joined Allam Subbarao's family as a domestic help in May this year and has been staying in their house in Khammam town.

A few days ago, Subbarao informed the girls' father that she accidentally received burns while at work. When the parents arrived at the hospital, they saw the girl with severe burn injuries and the victim was not in a condition to speak.

On Monday, when the girl was able to speak, she told her parents how Maraiah (Subbarao's son) tried to rape her. "Maraiah came into the room where I was working and asked me to sleep with him. When I refused, he forced himself on me. Even as I struggled, he tore my clothes and later set me on fire and ran away from there," the girl told her parents.

Khammam One Town police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation. Later, Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal and District Medical and Health Officer Dr Malathi visited the hospital and enquired the victim about the incident.