Khammam: Green drive by SCCL saves trees from axe

Khammam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) which annually Haritha Haram on a grand scale has embarked on another green drive – saving trees from felling. Due to recent heavy rains, a six-decades-old banyan tree has fallen at Kothagudem office.

Following an initiative by N Balaram, director of finance and personnel, the tree was safely uprooted with the help of a JCB and loaded onto a truck with the help of a heavy crane. It has been translocated to the guest house area. Another huge 50-year-old tree next to the shuttle court also fell to the ground under the impact of heavy downpour. It was translocated to the back side of the shuttle court.

In the past, in the Ramagundam-1 area, the old trees in the new open cast mine area were similarly removed along with their roots and planted elsewhere. Now, those trees are growing back as healthy trees. he environment activists and the people of coal town lauded the initiative of the SCCL to protect environment and spread greenery.