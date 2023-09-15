Khammam: Harish all praise for Mamata Institutions

Khammam: Minister for Medical, Health and Finance T Harish Rao said that under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, there will be transparent governance in Telangana. The minister said that 43 per cent of the seats in government medical colleges across the country are in Telangana.

The minister participated in the silver jubilee celebrations of Mamata Medical Institutions in Khammam on Thursday. The newly constructed Silver Jubilee Block was inaugurated by him in the presence of Puvvada Nageswara Rao, the chairman of the institution. The programme was organised by Mamata College secretary Puvvada Jayashree.

Harish Rao lauded the services provided by Mamata Medical Institutions for the last 25 years, saving thousands of lives. He said the honour of training many doctors goes to Mamata institutions. He lauded the Puvvada Nageswara Rao who is the founder chairman of the college and a senior politician at the age of 85. He attended the birthday celebrations of the octogenarian leader on the occasion. He said that Telangana state would become a hub for medical education with 10,000 MBBS seats.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajaykumar listed the achievements of the institution over the years.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu during the United Front regime and then Venkaiah Naidu during the Vajpayee government had fully cooperated for the development of the college, he added. After the formation of the Telangana government, Chief Minister KCR’s support for the expansion of Mamata’s institutions, especially the establishment of Mamata College in Hyderabad in 2018 is unforgettable, he added.

Directors of Mamata Institutions Puvvada Vijayalakshmi, Puvvada Vasantalakshmi, Puvvada Naren, Nayanraj, MPs Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, Nama Nageswara RAo,MLCs Palla Rajeswara Reddy, Tatha Madhu, MLAs in the district participated in the programme.