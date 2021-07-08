Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam: Inquiry demanded into poor quality of drainage works

CPM leaders inspecting drainage construction works in two town in Khammam town on Wednesday
x

CPM leaders inspecting drainage construction works in two town in Khammam town on Wednesday 

Highlights

CPM leaders demanded the government to conduct an enquiry into the poor quality works of drainages and encroachment of bus stand land in the town

Khammam: CPM leaders demanded the government to conduct an enquiry into the poor quality works of drainages and encroachment of bus stand land in the town.

After inspecting roads and drainage construction works in two town on Wednesday, party leaders Srikanth, Y Vikram and others alleged that there was no quality in the construction works.

Reminding that the residents of two town demanded 60-feet road to prevent traffic problems, they pointed out that the officials concerned were constructing 50-feet road and added that commuters will face problems if dividers were constructed on such small roads.

They also demanded for an inquiry into the new bus depot works.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X