Khammam: Inquiry demanded into poor quality of drainage works

Khammam: CPM leaders demanded the government to conduct an enquiry into the poor quality works of drainages and encroachment of bus stand land in the town.

After inspecting roads and drainage construction works in two town on Wednesday, party leaders Srikanth, Y Vikram and others alleged that there was no quality in the construction works.

Reminding that the residents of two town demanded 60-feet road to prevent traffic problems, they pointed out that the officials concerned were constructing 50-feet road and added that commuters will face problems if dividers were constructed on such small roads.

They also demanded for an inquiry into the new bus depot works.