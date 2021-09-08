Khammam: Kalyana Lakshmi cheques distributed at door-steps

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday has distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques to the beneficiaries at their door steps in Raghunadhapalem mandal. He visited beneficiaries houses and interacted with their families on the issuesfaced by them.



Ajay Kumar distributed cheques to 32 beneficiaries who were living in the villages of Regularchilaka, Koyachilaka, Kotampadu, Chimmapud, Pavatapalli, Budidampadu, Manchukonda, Puvvada Nagar, Raghunadhapalem, Chintagurthi, Ganeswaam, Vepakuntla and VV Palem.

Speaking on various occassions, he stated that only TRS government continued to implement welfare schemes in the state during the Covid out-break. The Kalyanalaxmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes are benefiting the poor.

Ajay Kumar said that he is happy to hand-over chweques at door steps of the people and added that Khammam has developed well and more funds will be spent to develop it in all aspects.

ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj and local leaders participated in the programme.Telangana