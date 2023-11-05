Live
Khammam: Kandala banks on dedication to serve
Palair (Khammam) : In a passionate speech, the BRS party’s candidate for Palair, Kandala Upender Reddy emphasised his commitment to the people of the constituency.
The MLA was speaking during an extensive campaign on Saturday where he visited various villages in the district. Kandala was warmly welcomed by the locals, and he expressed his happiness on witnessing the people’s support.
Later, in an address to the media at the party camp office the MLA said, “It is my nature to work for the people. I will do so until my last breath.”
