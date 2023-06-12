Live
Khammam: KIMS doctors save 11-yr-old’s life
Doctors at KIMS Hospital saved a young boy’s life.
A terrible road accident occurred near Konijarla mandal centre in Khammam district on June 1. Three persons perished in the incident on the spot.P Divijeet, an 11-year-old boy, was brought to the hospital in unconscious condition.Dr Katragadda Yamuna,the pulmonologist and Dr MedaraMetla, orthopedic, attended to him. He was put on ventilator, as lungs and cheekbones were harmed. The doctors performed a surgery on him and he fully recovered by Sunday and was discharged.
The boy’s family members immensely praised the doctors and the hospital for saving his life. The management commended the doctors who brought about his recovery.
