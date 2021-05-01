Khammam: KMC elections pass off peacefully

Khammam: Polling for Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) passed off peacefully except a few minor incidents here on Friday.

By 5 pm around 57.91 percent of polling was recorded and at a few polling centers, officials permitted voters, who were in the queue lines, to cast their votes despite the scheduled time getting elapsed. Final figures of voting percentage would be available after receiving ballot paper accounts, said the officials.

It is known that, a total of 250 candidates were contesting for 59 municipal divisions. Of the 60 divisions in the KMC, the TRS candidate, Chava Madhuri was elected unanimously from the 10th division.

The TRS was contesting for 56 divisions, Congress- 48, BJP -47, CPI- 3, CPI (M)-9, TDP-8, Independents- 67 while 12 candidates from recognised parties in other States such as Jana Sena Party and other political parties registered with Telangana State Election Commission in the fray

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar turned up to cast his vote at Harvest School polling station along with his family members.

The Minister along with the ZP chairman L Kamalraj visited several divisions and monitored the polling process and interacted with the TRS polling agents. The District Collector, RV Karnan and Zilla Parishad CEO, Ch Priyanka also came to cast their votes at Forest Office. Mild tension prevailed in a few divisions as the workers of different political parties clashed with each other.

In 55th division the agents of Congress, BJP, TDP and TRS resorted to alteration over alleged casting of bogus votes. Similar incidents took place in 20, 57 and 58 divisions. However, the police intervened and brought the situation under control.

A large group of Congress workers staged a protest for sometime in 57th division demanding release of the party leader, Mustafa, who was taken into police custody.