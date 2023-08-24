Khammam: Koneru Satyanarayana switches loyalties to BRS

Khammam: Koneru Satyanarayana (Chinni) who resigned BJP after he was suspended by the party made sensational comments against the BJP high command, in Kothagudem on Wednesday.

After the removal of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay from the State BJP president post, there has been a negative impact on the BJP cadres and it is a huge loss to the party, he said. He also said that the minority community which is not supporting the BJP in the state welcomed his decision to quit the party. He informed that BRS chief and CM K Chandrashekar Rao gave him an assurance about his political future, adding that he was joining the BRS unconditionally without expecting any post. His decision was taken for the development of Kothagudem, he claimed.

On Wednesday, Government Whip and BRS district president Rega Kantha Rao called on Koneru Satyanarayana at the latter’s residence and invited him into the BRS. Kantha Rao said his entry into BRS would strengthen the party in Kothagudem district. The BRS leader noted that the ex-BJP leader’s father late Koneru Nageswara Rao had good relations with KCR, which played a key role in Satyanarayana’s decision to join the BRS.