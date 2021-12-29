Khammam: KTR to inaugurate Lakaram suspension bridge on Sunday

Khammam: The majestic cable-stayed suspension bridge across the Lakaram tank is ready for inauguration by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao on January 2.

Under the leadership of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, construction of the bridge was taken up with an expenditure of Rs 8 crore by the Telangana Tourism Development Department with the municipal funds a few months ago.

The bridge is designed on the lines of suspension bridges at Laknavaram in the erstwhile Warangal district, Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet district and Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad to offer pleasant experiences to the people of Khammam.

The bridge pathway and deck stayed by strong ropes running from the two 80-feet towers on either side of the tank bund. The main structure and suspender cables have been procured from a South Korea company. The single span suspension bridge is 120 metres in length and 1.5 metres in width. "The suspension bridge will attract visitors to the Lakaram tank bund and it will give a tourism boost to the city," said Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

"A musical fountain is coming up at Lakaram tank to enthrall the citizens. Facilities like open gym, walking track, rope cycling and parks have already been developed at the tank bund," he said. Minister Ajay Kumar informed that all arrangements were made for the inauguration of the bridge by K T Rama Rao on January 2.