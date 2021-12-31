Khammam: Minister Ajay distributes caste, income certificates to students

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar launched the government programme of handing over the income and caste certificates to students at a government school here on Thursday.

The programme aims at not troubling the students and disturbing their studies for making efforts to get the caste and income certificates and making rounds of the government offices for the same.

The Transport Minister participated at launch of the programme at Raghunadhapalem mandal school and high school in Khammam urban in the district. He informed that it was a useful programme for the students who applied for caste and income certificates for their benefits. Now they will get the certificates easily at the school with doing rounds of offices.

Earlier Minister Ajay interacted with students and enquired about the facilities at the schools.

He said, TRS government spends more funds for the development of schools across the State. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao changed the total education system for the more benefit of the students, the Minister said.

District Collector VP Gautham , MLC B Laxmi Narayana, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, SUDA Chariman Batchu Vijay Kumar, District Education Officer Yadaiah, Social Welfare Department Officer K Satyanarayana and other officials participated in the programme.