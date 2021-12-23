Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar celebrates Xmas, distributes clothes to poor

Khammam: Tabarnkal Baptist church on Wednesday organised Christmas celebrations in Khammam on Wednesday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Collector VP Gautham, Mayor P Neeraja, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana and SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar joined the celebrations. Minister Ajay distributed clothes to the poor Christians on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Ajay conveyed Christmas greetings to the people and said that the State government sees every religion equally. He informed that the government has been distributing clothes to the people on festivals and has sanctioned certain funds only for the festival programmes.

District Collector VP Gautham said that the government is arranging dinner to celebrate the festival and added that these arrangements were done for the people of all the religions on the occasion of festivals. He urged the gathering to follow the Covid protocols and adhere to social distance while celebrating festivals.

Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Deputy Mayor Fathima and minority leaders participated in the programme.