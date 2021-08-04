Top
Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributes CMRF cheques

x

Highlights

Khammam: Minister for Transport, Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday distributed CMRF cheques to the beneficiaries. The Minister distributed cheque worth Rs 7.76 lakhs among 14 beneficiaries at the camp office.

Speaking at the occasion, he said the TRS government is continuing its welfare programmes despite the pandemic situation and is implementing number of schemes for the people in the State. People across the State have faith and are expressing pleasure under the leadership of CM K Chandrashekar Rao he added.

MLC B Laxmi Narayana, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and others participated in the programme.

