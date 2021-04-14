Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar unveils 14-feet tall Ambedkar statue

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar unveiled a 14-feet tall bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar installed at ZP Centre in Khammam on Wednesday on the occasion of latter's 130th birth anniversary celebrations. The ZP Centre was named after Ambedkar and the residents in the city should call the centre with the new name, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that TRS government was committed for the welfare of downtrodden. He informed that the statue was installed on the request of various Dalit organisations in Khammam.

The Minister stressed on the need of efforts by all the concerned persons for the progress of poor and downtrodden. Achieving progress of those sections who make up about 90 per cent of the Indian population would be a suitable tribute to Ambedkar, the Minister said.

The State government has been implementing various development for Dalits and in that connection, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had allotted Rs 1,000 crore in the State budget for empowerment of Dalits, the Minister informed.

Later, the Minister distributed three-wheeler scooters, battery-operated wheelchairs, hearing aid to the beneficiaries. He also inaugurated a statue of Ambedkar at Moodubommala Centre .

"Before the formation of Telangana, the persons with disabilities (PWDs) were given a pension of Rs 500 only. The TRS government enhanced the monthly pension to Rs 3,016," the Minister said. Zilla Parishad chairman L Kamalraj, MLC B Lakshminarayana, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, District Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, Social Welfare Officer Ch Sandhya Rani and others were present.