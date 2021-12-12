Khammam: Minister Puvvada slams paddy policy of Central Govt

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday came down heavily on the Central government policies. the Minister along with MP Nama Nageswara Rao held a press meeting at the district party office. he informed that the Central government had been showing a step motherly attitude towards Telangana in paddy procurement.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) policy in paddy procurement was not correct, he alleged. Farmers are in a worried state as the Centre is dilly dallying with regards to paddy procurement. The farmers who harvested paddy were forced to sell the produce at the throw away price to the private traders, he complained.

Ajay demanded the Centre to immediately begin the paddy procurement as paddy harvesting has already begun in erstwhile Khammam.

Referring to SCCL's coal blocks auctioning, the Minister alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was adopting anti-people policies. The TRS strongly opposes the Centre's anti-people and anti-farmers policies, he said.

Ajay Kumar expressed confidence that the TRS party would win the Khammam Local Authorities Constituency MLC election with a huge majority. He thanked everyone who worked for the success of the party.

MP Nageswara Rao also expressed similar views and said that the party candidate T Madhusudhan was going to win with a huge majority. He alleged that the Central government was depriving the rights of people in the country.

The party leaders observed silence for two minutes expressing deepest condolences to CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu recently. Rawat's death was a great loss to the country, they said.

MLA S Venkata Veeraiah, ZP Chairman Lingala Kamal Raju, DCCB Chairman K Nagbhushanam, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, AMC Chairman Lakshmi Prasanna, district party office in-charge Gundala Krishna and others were present.