Khammam: Ministers call on Ramaiah at hospital

Khammam: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Thursday visited Padma Shri Ramaiah who is undergoing treatment at Area Hospital in Khammam.

Ramaiah had met with a road accident on Wednesday and sustained grievous injuries.

The Minister asked the doctors about the health condition of Ramaiah and asked them to render good treatment.

MLC Palla Rajeswara Reddy, MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, District Collector VP Gautham, Mayor P Neeraja, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, AMC Chairman Laxmi Prasanna and others accompanied the Ministers.