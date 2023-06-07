Khammam: MLA Kandala Upender Reddy cautions farmers against using fake seeds

Khammam: Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy on Tuesday held a review meeting with the Agriculture department officials at Kusumanchi MLA camp office and urged the farmers to sow the crops early.

He said every farmer should be careful about the fake seeds, the banned seeds are coming with different names, they have been identified and directed to take appropriate action.

“We should help the farmers as much as possible,” he said.

“We are here to serve the people, they have to do what they have to do, CM KCR is constantly working to make the farmer king,” he stressed.