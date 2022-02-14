Khammam: Municipal workers demand salaries under new pay scale

Khammam: The Municipal workers on Monday demanded salaries under new pay scale implemented by the government in the month of January.

The leaders of workers unions CITU, AITUC, IFTU, INTUC demanded to the Commissioner of Khammam Muncipality to pay new salaries immediately. The leaders of the workers unions submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of Municipality Adarsh Surabhi in this regard.

Speaking after the submission of the memorandum, CITU district president T Vishnuvardhan, AITCU State general secretary Venkateswarl said that the officers should pay the salaries category wise. They said, officers failed to give new salaries from the month of January.

They said the tractor drivers and eight members of scavengers have not been getting salaries since past six months. The officers are also not showing interest in interest on solving the workers' issues, they alleged.