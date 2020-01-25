Khammam: New Democracy member held for opening fire on cops

Khammam: The Yellandu police on Friday arrested CPI (ML) New Democracy underground member Karam Nagesh alias Naganna, 24, at Potireddygudem village in the mandal. He was accused of firing on police at Rollagadda forest area some time ago. The police, who have been on hunt for him for the last many months, finally nabbed him on Friday after a tip off.



On July 31, 2019, the police received information that some armed group led by Linganna was threatening the contractors and traders to extort money from them at the Rollagadda forest area in Yellandu mandal. When the police reached the spot, the offenders opened fire. In this incident, Dalam leader Linganna died, while other members, including Karam Nagesh escaped. The police, however, apprehended him on Friday.