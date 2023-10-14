Khammam: ‘No force can thwart K Chandrasekhar Rao’

Wyra (Khammam) : In a resolute declaration, Banoth Madanlal, the nominee of the BRS party for Wyra Assembly Constituency, asserted that K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is poised to ascend to the role of Chief Minister for the third time in Telangana, and no force can thwart the victory of the BRS party.

On Friday, Madanlal participated in a gathering of Wyra Mandal and Municipality Booth Committee members, convened under the guidance of Mandal Town President Banala Venkateswara Rao and Maddela Ravi at Paruchuri Garden.

Addressing the enthusiastic booth committee members, Madanlal outlined the essential steps to be taken by each member, while he fervently implored for the chance to serve the constituents of Wyra Constituency. He expressed, “I am one of your family members, ready to support each and every worker. Together, we shall secure victory for the BRS party and contribute to the development of this constituency.”

He underscored the popularity of KCR’s welfare schemes in the state of Telangana, emphasising the people’s resolve to restore the BRS party to its former glory. He opined that the populace remains perplexed by the Congress party’s inaction and seeks a renewed vision.

Furthermore, he called upon every dedicated worker to embark on a 60-day vigorous campaign, reaching out to every village ward, and elucidating the transformative impact of KCR’s welfare initiatives. The event saw an impressive turnout of leaders dedicated to advancing the BRS party’s cause.