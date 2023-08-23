Khammam: Only KCR family prospered in new State

Khammam: As part of the BJP Pravasi Yojana, Ramakrishna Ghosh, an MLA for Assam, participated in a number of programmes in Sathupalli assembly segment in the district on Tuesday.

Speaking at the programme organised by Parliament segment convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao and Assembly costituency convener Bhaskarni Veeramraju here on Tuesday, Ramakrishna Ghosh said that in the new State of Telangana only Chief Minister KCR’s family became strong financially. The people suffered under the nine years KCR rule, he added.

The BJP is going ahead with the slogan Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas and everyone’s development is BJP’s mantra, he added.

He said that this policy has been implemented in Assam and it has come to power for the second time as well, and that the same policy will be implemented in Telangana as well. He appealed to the people give BJP a chance in the State.

He said that KCR is contesting from two seats without trust, which is proof that TRS party will lose in this matter. He said that the TRS government has completely failed in the matter of double-bedroom houses.

The MLAsaid that under the Central government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana thousands of houses were built in the BJP-ruled States.

The people of Telangana are ready to vote for the BJP. District secretaries Naidu Raghavrao, Sudarshana Mishra Bhimireddy, Balakrishna Reddy pandal Presidents Palakollu Srinivas ,Parasa Rambabu Burra, Narasimha Rao Apada Rama Rao and others participated in this programme.