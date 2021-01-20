Khammam: Pamphlets, posters of road safety released

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan released pamphlets and posters on road safety commemorating Road Safety Month observed from January 18 to Feb 17 across the district, at a programme at the Collectorate here on Wednesday. RTO T Kishan Rao also present on the occasion.

The Collector urged the public to follow safety measures and traffic rule while travelling on the roads.

RTO Kishan Rao flagged off road safety campaign vehicle at RTO office and said that they have planned month-long programmes to create awareness among auto rickshaw, car and truck drivers about road safety measures.

Khammam traffic ACP S Ramesh flagged off a motor bike rally in the city stressing on the need of wearing helmet. He said 732 road accidents occurred in Khammam last year and of them 96 motor bike riders died as they did not wear the helmets while riding the bikes.

Ramesh urged the public in Khammam to follow traffic rules to prevent road accidents. He warned the public not to use fancy vehicle registration plates on their vehicles. In a special drive conducted recently as many as 30 vehicle numbers were found to be fake, he said.