Live
- Check weather, road conditions before venturing to Himachal hills
- Varun Tej’s ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ gets wrapped
- Steep Spurt in vegetable prices rattle Mumbai
- Health Minister Harish Rao starts Pacho machines in Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 28-06-2023
- Rich Tributes paid to former PM P V Narasimha Rao on his Birth Anniversary
- Race Energy inaugurated 10,000 sqft battery production facility in Hyderabad
- KCR remembers PV
- Hyderabad: Bakrid to be celebrated on Thursday
- ‘Virupaksha’ director gets a classy gift
Khammam: Ponguleti terms BJP govt’s nine years as golden period
BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy described the Modi regime’s nine-year tenure as a “golden period.”
Khammam:: BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy described the Modi regime’s nine-year tenure as a “golden period.”
He claimed that all types of people were pleased and had expressed support for Modi’s rule.
He took part in the “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Abhiyan” in the village of Narayanapuram un Kallur mandal in the district on Tuesday. In his interactions with the people, he explained achievements of the nine years of the BJP government under Prime Minister Modi. He distributed pamphlets on occasion.
He claimed that Prime Minister Modi has worked hard to advance the nation in all respects. He claimed that as Atmanirbhara Bharat and Viswa Guru, Prime Minister Modi serves India.
State Kisan Morcha president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, district party president Galla Satyanrayana, parliamentory convenor Namburi Ramalingeswra Rao and other leader participated in the programe.