Khammam: Ponguleti terms BJP govt’s nine years as golden period

Khammam:: BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy described the Modi regime’s nine-year tenure as a “golden period.”

He claimed that all types of people were pleased and had expressed support for Modi’s rule.

He took part in the “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Abhiyan” in the village of Narayanapuram un Kallur mandal in the district on Tuesday. In his interactions with the people, he explained achievements of the nine years of the BJP government under Prime Minister Modi. He distributed pamphlets on occasion.

He claimed that Prime Minister Modi has worked hard to advance the nation in all respects. He claimed that as Atmanirbhara Bharat and Viswa Guru, Prime Minister Modi serves India.

State Kisan Morcha president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, district party president Galla Satyanrayana, parliamentory convenor Namburi Ramalingeswra Rao and other leader participated in the programe.