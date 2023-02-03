Khammam: Power cuts play havoc in Rabi

Khammam: Both agricultural and domestic consumers have come on to the roads protesting government policies on power issues in the state. On the one side, the TSSPDCL has imposed Advanced Consumption Deposit (ACD) on the consumers, on the other the farmers were irked by unscheduled power cuts affecting the crops during the Rabi season.



Unscheduled power cuts have hit farmers who have been preparing for the Rabi season. Paddy, maize and other crops need standing water, but cultivators are finding it difficult to plant saplings due to power outages.

Nowadays, the unscheduled power cuts increased in the district leaving the farmers flabbergasted. Though the fields near Godavari river and other streams have some relief, other fields face sever water shortage due to unscheduled power cuts in the district.

While talking to Hans India, a farmer Jarpula Ravi in Dharma Thanda in Kusumanchi mandal said that due to unscheduled power cuts, the crops were withering away gradually. Also, some crops dried up due to prolonged power cuts, he said, adding that he has spent about Rs 12,500 per acre.

Another farmer Y Vamsi said farmers sustained huge losses due to the floods in the Kharif season. "Hoping for good, we have started the Rabi season, but the crops were being dried up due to unscheduled power cuts. He asked the government to supply uninterrupted power for eight hours during daytime.

Continued on Page 5