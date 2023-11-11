Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar files nomination

Khammam : Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, the BRS candidate for the Khammam filed his nomination in the district on Friday. Following this, he conducted his campaign with fervour, seeking continued support for the development agenda. The minister participated in special pujas at the Ram temple in KV Banjara village, Raghunadhapalem mandal.

Expressing gratitude, Puvvada acknowledged the blessings that led to his two previous MLA victories, emphasising the significance of launching his campaign from this locale, asserting, “Winning twice worked for you. Worked like a labourer.”

Highlighting achievements during his tenure, Puvvada declared Raghunadhapalem mandal as a model of development. He pointed to the transformation of all village roads into CC roads, a testament to the substantial funds allocated for development over the past five years.

In response to criticisms from the Congress candidate regarding Khammam’s development, Puvvada refuted the claims, attributing the city’s progress to the BRS government. Addressing the electorate, Puvvada assured, “I am available to you 24 hours. I have done all the things you asked me to do. Now I have the responsibility to protect myself.”

Puvvada proudly noted the BRS government’s initiatives emphasising the empowerment of local governance by converting Thandas into Gram Panchayats, which provided communities with the opportunity to manage their villages independently.