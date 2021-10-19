Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar lauded for keeping his promise

Khammam: Several beneficiaries of double bedroom houses on Monday performed 'Palabhishekam' to the portrait of district Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

It may be recalled that the Minister Ajay Kumar had inaugurated 1,004 double bedroom houses in Tekulapally which comes under Khammam Corporation limits on Friday (Dussehra festival). The houses were constructed at a cost of Rs 60 crore. All the beneficiaries conducted new house warming programme on the day. On Monday, the beneficiaries conveyed special thanks to the Minister and showed their gratitude by performing 'Palabhishekam' to his portrait.

They said that the previous government did not pay any interest to their development and did not build any houses for the poor. They praised that the Minister delivered his promise of houses to the poor during the elections.

SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Libraries Chairman Khammer, Deputy Mayor Fathima Johara, Chirumamilla Kiran and several beneficiaries participated in the programme.