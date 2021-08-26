Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar urges steps to check dengue spread

Khammam: The officers should concentrate to prevent dengue cases in the district, stated Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He conducted a review meeting on seasonal diseases in the district. District Collector VP Gowtham, District Medical and Health Officer Dr D Malathi, and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and other offers participated in the meeting held at TTDC meeting hall in Khammam on Wednesday.

Before meeting, Minister Ajay Kumar knew the cases of dengue and seasonal diseases and how did the officers made on preventing methods on the diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar directed the officers to curb the dengue cases and kill them in Larva stage. He asked the officers to conduct special drive in all the villages and divisions.

He said the Municipal and Panchyat officers should immediately remove the stagnated water on the roads and open places. Conduct awareness programme for people on the diseases. He asked the officers to increase the tests in diagnostic hub, which was setup in the main hospital.

Distict Collector VP Gowtham said the Covid-19 cases are in control. He informed the officers.

Later, the Minister conducted review meeting with the education officers on the reopening of schools. He asked the officers to make to arrangements and follow Covid-19 norms. He informed the district had 1,76,969 students in around the 1,627 schools. He warned the health officers should clean all the classrooms and washrooms and give fresh food to the students in the school. The teachers and staff should be vaccinated, he added.

ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili, Trainee Collector B Rahul, District Educational Officer Yadaiah, and other officers were Also present.