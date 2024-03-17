Live
Khammam: Rich tributes to Potti Sriramulu on birth anniversary
Senior BJP leader Devaki Vasudev Rao and other members of the Arya Vysya Sangam paid heartfelt tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on his birth anniversary on Saturday.
Khammam : Senior BJP leader Devaki Vasudev Rao and other members of the Arya Vysya Sangam paid heartfelt tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on his birth anniversary on Saturday.
During the ceremony, the leaders laid flowers at the statue of Potti Sriramulu located at PSR road in the city. They praised Potti Sriramulu for his ultimate sacrifice in advocating for a separate state for Telugu-speaking people. In their remarks, the leaders highlighted the invaluable services rendered by Potti Sriramulu and urged the Central government to confer him with the prestigious Bharat Ratna award for his remarkable contributions.
