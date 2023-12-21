  • Menu
Khammam: RTS staff advised to be alert on Covid

Khammam: RTS staff advised to be alert on Covid
Khammam : Senior Medical Officer Dr A V Girisimha Rao advised the RTC staff to be cautious in view of rising cases of Covid -19 in some States.

Dr Girisimha Rao interacted with RTC staff and explained the measures to be taken to avoid Covid infection. He said everyone should wear a mask and sanitise his hands. Depo Manager Srinivas, CI Ramaiah, DS Rao and others were present.

More Stories
