Live
- Congress says 'Sunburn' promotes drugs culture in Goa
- Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ hits the sets in Udupi
- Markets likely to move in a range
- Nitish Kumar likely to remove Lalan Singh as JD-U President, take over post himself
- Terrorists ambush army vehicle in J&K’s Poonch
- Rise in oil prices can hinder market rally of last 2 months
- Munawar, Ayesha’s chemistry, captaincy task steal the show
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ayesha gives Munawar a haircut
- Encroached road restored in Mansurabad Of GHMC
- Minister MB Patil invites Aditya Birla Group to invest in State
Just In
Khammam: RTS staff advised to be alert on Covid
Highlights
Senior Medical Officer Dr A V Girisimha Rao advised the RTC staff to be cautious in view of rising cases of Covid -19 in some States.
Khammam : Senior Medical Officer Dr A V Girisimha Rao advised the RTC staff to be cautious in view of rising cases of Covid -19 in some States.
Dr Girisimha Rao interacted with RTC staff and explained the measures to be taken to avoid Covid infection. He said everyone should wear a mask and sanitise his hands. Depo Manager Srinivas, CI Ramaiah, DS Rao and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS