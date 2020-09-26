Khammam: Rumours rife over TDP MLA Mecha Nageswara Rao switching loyalty

Khammam: Grapevine has been buzzing with the news that the lone TDP MLA from Aswaraopeta Mecha Nageswara Rao is going to join the ruling TRS soon. Nageswara Rao not attending the recent Assembly sessions, not participating actively in the party activities in the district, not visiting the party office in Khammam and many other reasons strengthens the rumours of his shifting loyalty.



The coming MLC and corporation elections also allegedly impelled the TDP MLA to switch parties. Besides, the ruling TRS also trying to get the TDP MLA to join their fold. But the MLA on several occasions condemned the rumours of joining the TRS.

In the general elections, TDP had won two seats in the State, both in Khammam district. One is Sathupalli and another one is Aswaraopeta constituencies. After winning the elections, Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah joined the TRS and has been participating in party activities in the district.

With this, Nageswara Rao became the only MLA representing the TDP in the house. He also participated actively in party activities in the State and district.

During Covid-19 pandemic, the State government conducted Assembly sessions on weekdays to which MLAs of all parties had attended and raised many questions to the government. But the lone TDP MLA did not attended the session for even a single day, thus giving birth to rumours about the MLA.

Meanwhile, Aswaraopeta MLA M Nageswara Rao condemned the rumours about him of switching loyalties. Speaking to The Hans India, the MLA explained that he couldn't attend the first day of the Assembly session as his brother-in-law died on the same day. "I am very happy with the TDP. Due to personal reasons and Covi-19 pandemic, I am not participating in party activities in the district." He clarified that there are no differences with State party president Ramana and appealed to the public to stop spreading rumours about him.

Nageswara Rao alleged that the TRS government had conducted Assembly session on weekdays only to pass the bills. After passing all the bills, the Assembly was postponed, he pointed out.