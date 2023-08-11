Live
Just In
Khammam: SP inaugurates safe water utility
Khammam: Bhadradri-Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Dr Vineeth G on Thursday lauded the services of Nava Limited at Palvancha in the district. He launched the 25th Safe Freshwater Center established by Nava at Shekaram Banjara village as part of its social responsibility programme.
On this occasion, the villagers of Shekaram Banjara took a resolution for a safe freshwater center and approached the management of Nava Limited. Villagers said that Nava immediately took up the construction of the center and handed it over to Palvancha municipality.
SP Vineeth said that the safe freshwater center would be useful to overcome the diseases caused by contaminated water and asked all the people of the village to make use of this opportunity. He also praised the various community service programmes by Nava Limited.
R P Kiran, DGM, Power Plant, V Khadarendra Babu, Chief Liaison Officer, D Shyam Sundar, Chief Administrator (CSR), and others were present.