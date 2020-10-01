Khammam: Stray dog bites 13 persons

Khammam: As many as 13 persons got injured when a stray dog attacked at Gatukayalpalli village in the night hours of Wednesday.

According to the sources, the village people in Gatukayalpalli under the Singareni mandal were travelling back to their homes after completing their daily works when a dog suddenly attacked the people and bit them.

All of them were shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. Out of the 13, four members who suffered injuries were shifted to Khammam main hospital for better treatment. The injured people are aged between 30 to 50 years. On Thursday, the Panchayat staff inspected the village and caught the dogs.