Khammam: Sudhakar Reddy to be in-charge of KS, TN states

Khammam : The BJP on Saturday released the names of election in-charges and co-in-charges for States ahead of Lok Sabha elections. In this regard, the party’s senior leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy has been appointed once again as the National Co in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Sudharkar Reddy a former MLC who belongs to Khammam district, came from an agricultural family and served the Congress party. Later, he joined the BJP and played a key role in Assembly elections of Tamil Nadu state as the National Co-In charge of the party.

On Saturday, Sudhakar Reddy participated in the Khammam Parliamentary meeting and was felicitated by the party leaders and workers grandly. The leaders lauded his services and displayed faith that the party will get good strength in the district to win the Parliament seats.