  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam: Sudhakar Reddy to be in-charge of KS, TN states

Khammam: Sudhakar Reddy to be in-charge of KS, TN states
x
Highlights

The BJP on Saturday released the names of election in-charges and co-in-charges for States ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Khammam : The BJP on Saturday released the names of election in-charges and co-in-charges for States ahead of Lok Sabha elections. In this regard, the party’s senior leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy has been appointed once again as the National Co in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Sudharkar Reddy a former MLC who belongs to Khammam district, came from an agricultural family and served the Congress party. Later, he joined the BJP and played a key role in Assembly elections of Tamil Nadu state as the National Co-In charge of the party.

On Saturday, Sudhakar Reddy participated in the Khammam Parliamentary meeting and was felicitated by the party leaders and workers grandly. The leaders lauded his services and displayed faith that the party will get good strength in the district to win the Parliament seats.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X