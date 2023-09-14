Khammam: T Harish Rao to inaugurate government medical college today

Khammam : Khammam Government Medical College is all set for its opening on Thursday.

The college is built on the lands of the old Collectorate and other department office buildings. The medical college will be inaugurated by Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday. As required by the National Medical Commission Act, Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University is prepared to start classes in the upcoming academic year.

There will be 100 seats available for each class. The application procedure has ended. Old civil supplies office and EVM godown have been converted into a museum, biochemistry, clinical physiology, hematology, amphibian labs, dissection hall, lecture halls, biochemistry and anatomy departments are located in the old tribal development office.

Girls’ hostels were made out of the staff office and the former office of the road building department. The college’s furnishings, computer equipment, and lab-related equipment have all been arranged. Internal road construction has been finished. 27 assistant professors, 5 associate professors, and 6 professors have all been assigned by the government to the Government Medical college, and they all have reported to work.

Approximately Rs. 166 crore has already been approved by the State government for the college’s construction. Patients are seeking treatment at Khammam Hospital from neighboring districts like Mahbubabad, Suryapet, and border districts in Andhra Pradesh because of the hospital’s advanced equipment and facilities.

As a result, Khammam has already gained recognition as a centre for better medicine, and with the opening of the medical college, it will soon become a hub for the medical industry.