Khammam to get cultural landmark with new Shilpa Rama monument

  • Created On:  23 Dec 2025 11:13 AM IST
Khammam to get cultural landmark with new Shilpa Rama monument
The centre is also expected to boost tourism and create employment opportunities for local youth

In a major move to preserve cultural heritage and promote traditional arts, the Telangana government has announced the construction of a Shilpa Rama monument in Khammam city, officials said.

The government has allocated 5.04 acres of land at Khanapuram Haveli, Revenue Village Survey Nos. 94 and 234, in Khammam Urban Mandal for the project.

The initiative, directed by Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, aims to provide a permanent platform for local artists, sculptors, and artisans. Speaking about the project, the Minister said the Shilpa Rama monument would bring Telangana’s culture, traditional art forms, and folk heritage closer to both urban and rural populations. The centre is also expected to boost tourism and create employment opportunities for local youth.

Officials have been instructed to design an attractive entrance gate that reflects traditional sculptural art while incorporating modern amenities and aesthetics. The design is intended to showcase Telangana’s artistic heritage and serve as a cultural landmark for the city.

Minister Rao further directed officials to expedite land allocation, prepare designs, estimates, and timelines, and ensure that construction begins soon.

Once completed, the project is expected to place Khammam on the map as a major cultural centre at both state and national levels.

The decision has been widely welcomed by residents, artists, and cultural organisations, who expressed hope that the Shilpa Rama monument would be completed quickly and made accessible to the public.

Shilpa Rama MonumentKhammamTelangana Cultural HeritagePromotion of Traditional Arts and CraftsTourism and EmploymentTelangana GovernmentCultural Initiative
Cruise Season Begins at New Mangalore Port with Arrival of Seven Seas Navigator

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) flagged off the 2025–26 cruise season with the arrival of the luxury cruise liner M.S. Seven Seas Navigator on Monday.

