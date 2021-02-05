Khammam: Training classes for farmers begin

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar advised agriculture scientists, officers and extension officers to strive to conduct training classes for farmers every month at all Rythu Vedikas in Khammam.

He addressed farmers at a training programme at Raghunadhapalem Rythu Vedika in Khammam on Thursday. It was the first training class to be conducted in the State following the Chief Minister's directions given on Wednesday to train farmers at all Rythu Vedikas in Telangana.

The Minister assured to set up a market in Khammam for the farmers to sell the produce directly to consumers without middlemen's involvement. Agriculture fields in Khammam district were suitable for horticulture and floriculture crops and farmers should go for them, he said.

He laid stress on the need for organic farming as it could safeguard the soil health and reduce dependency on chemical fertilisers. The farmers should get the soil in their fields tested to choose a suitable crop, the Minister suggested.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said unlike any other State in the country, Rythu Vedikas have been built in as many as 2,604 clusters by spending Rs 550 crore in Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has recently issued orders to organise farmers training programmes on a regular basis so as to help farmers learn new farming techniques and methods. So far, the government has spent Rs 17,500 crore towards Rythu Bandhu scheme and Rs 1,250 crore on Rythu Bima. As many as one lakh crop drying platforms have been built across the State, he added.

Collector RV Karnan informed that the construction of Rythu Vedikas in all clusters was completed. The Minister has inaugurated an exhibition by the government department while scientists from KVK made a powerpoint presentation on new techniques.