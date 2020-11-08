Khammam: TRS government failed to give crop compensation says Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Khammam: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka came down heavily on the TRS government at district party office in Khammam town on Sunday. Speaking to the media, he said the KCR government failed to implement poll promises in the State and also failed in giving compensation to the farmers, who lost their crops due to the recent rains and floods.

Criticising the government's decisions, he pointed out that the government has stopped political leaders from visiting Kalwakurthy Lift Irritation project. He questioned the KCR government whether Kalwakurthy project was a prohibited area.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been mesmerising people with his speeches, but the people will teach a big lesson to the TRS government in the ensuring MLC and GHMC elections.

Mallu Bhatti alleged that the government watotally neglecting agricultural sector and failed to fulfil its promises to the farmers. Congress will organise a protest and tractor rally on November 11in Khammam, he added.

District Congress Committee president Puvvala Durga Prasad, former MLC Potla Nageswara Rao and other leaders participated in the programme.