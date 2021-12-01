Khammam: TRS shifts MLC voters to Goa camp

Khammam: The TRS leaders are reportedly busy shifting local body leaders (voters) to Goa camp in view of MLC elections. The TRS has good majority of votes up to 497. The party could easily win in this election but due to fear of candidates skipping or shifting loyalties to other parties, TRS had decided to keep all the candidates at one place, informed one senior leader in the party.

In the last two days, the leaders had shifted nearly 340 voters to Goa camp. The TRS MLAs of their respected constituencies had flagged off the separate buses enroute to Goa. The TRS party had shifted the women candidates and their spouses to the camp in Goa.

Overall there are 769 votes in local body, out of which TRS hold 497, BJP 01, Congress 34, CPM 26, TDP 19 and New Democracy has 15 in erstwhile Khammam district.

On other side, the Congress party had also shifted their candidates to the camps but secretly.

The TRS candidate Thata Madhu who has worked as student leader in Left party and CPM party earlier might get requests of support from the parties he has served. It is learnt that the CPI is already supporting the TRS party but it is not officially announced yet. The candidates of TRS and CPM Thata Madhu and Rayala Nageswara had exuded confidence that they will win the MLC elections. The Congress party, which is having 116 votes is believed to have approached the TDP and the Left parties for the support.

The independent candidates such as Kondru Sudha Rani representing the All Adivasis Development and Human Acts and Rights (AADHAR) and MPTC forum president Kondpalli Srinivas are also in race.