Live
- Tirupati: Capacity building programme of NML begins
- Nellore: Open new accounts as per EC guidelines, candidates told
- Strictly adhere to MCC: Tirupati SP
- YSR dist police conduct flag marches in vulnerable villages
- Sufficient water available till June end: CM Siddaramaiah
- Nandikotkur YSRCP MLA Arthur joins Congress
- World Oral Health Day 2024: Date, History, Theme, and Significance
- Five-day Srivari Teppotsavam to begin at Tirumala today
- Bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance, Disaster Relief commences
- Malayalam superstar Mohanlal offers prayers at Tirumala
Just In
Khammam: TSWC chairman Rayala Prasad felicitated
Highlights
Chairman of New Vision Educational Institutes CHGK Prasad and Chairman of Sri Mantha Groups Punuluri Narender felicitated the newly elected State Warehouse Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageshwar Rao on his arrival to Khammam on Tuesday
Khammam: Chairman of New Vision Educational Institutes CHGK Prasad and Chairman of Sri Mantha Groups Punuluri Narender felicitated the newly elected State Warehouse Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageshwar Rao on his arrival to Khammam on Tuesday. Talluri Koteshwar Rao and Kishan Rao also participated in this programme.
Nageshwar Rao hails from a farmer family and shined in granite industry through his hard work. He also served as the President of State Small Scale Industries Association.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT