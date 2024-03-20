  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam: TSWC chairman Rayala Prasad felicitated

Khammam: TSWC chairman Rayala Prasad felicitated
x
Highlights

Chairman of New Vision Educational Institutes CHGK Prasad and Chairman of Sri Mantha Groups Punuluri Narender felicitated the newly elected State Warehouse Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageshwar Rao on his arrival to Khammam on Tuesday

Khammam: Chairman of New Vision Educational Institutes CHGK Prasad and Chairman of Sri Mantha Groups Punuluri Narender felicitated the newly elected State Warehouse Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageshwar Rao on his arrival to Khammam on Tuesday. Talluri Koteshwar Rao and Kishan Rao also participated in this programme.

Nageshwar Rao hails from a farmer family and shined in granite industry through his hard work. He also served as the President of State Small Scale Industries Association.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X