Khammam: TSWC chairman Rayala Prasad felicitated

Khammam: Chairman of New Vision Educational Institutes CHGK Prasad and Chairman of Sri Mantha Groups Punuluri Narender felicitated the newly elected State Warehouse Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageshwar Rao on his arrival to Khammam on Tuesday. Talluri Koteshwar Rao and Kishan Rao also participated in this programme.

Nageshwar Rao hails from a farmer family and shined in granite industry through his hard work. He also served as the President of State Small Scale Industries Association.