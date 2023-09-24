Live
Just In
Khammam: TWJF members check up on tribal leader Sondi Veeraiah
Khammam : The Telangana Working Journalist Federation’s (TWJF) Union leader Karra Anil Reddy visited Gondwana State President Sondi Veeraiah at NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. As part of his visit, Reddy inquired about the Tribal leader’s health with doctors.
Speaking after the visit, the Union leader said that Veeraiah, who is undergoing treatment for a neuro-related illness, is the only leader with awareness about the problems faced by the people of tribal villages. “Sondi Veeraiah is the leader of the movement and he fought for the protection of the rights that should be given to the Tribals,” he said.
“While his health condition is difficult now, the doctors assured that Veeraiah will be back in full health in two or three days,” said Reddy. “Veeraya’s services are necessary for the Adivasis ahead of the movement,” he added.
TWJF leaders SK Saleem and Anvesh Reddy also visited the Tribal leader on the same day.