Khammam: Various party leaders join TRS

Khammam: A large number of workers from TDP, CPI (M) and Congress parties have joined TRS in the presence of Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday.

TDP state secretary, Bade Saheb joined TRS along with 200 workers while 150 CPM workers led by the party senior leader, Podila Nagaiah embraced the TRS' pink flag.

In another programme in 49th division, Congress rebel candidate Jamalapuram Keshava Rao joined the TRS along with his 100 followers while 100 families from CPM and TDP joined the TRS and on Sunday evening over 200 CPM members in the two town area joined TRS.

Ajay Kumar, who welcomed the opposition parties' workers into the party and expressed pleasure at the support extended to the party by them and asked them to make committed efforts for the victory of TRS candidates in the KMC elections.

Expressing confidence that the TRS was going to record a sweeping victory in the KMC polls, Ajay Kumar asked the voters of all age groups to come out of their homes on April 30 to cast their votes in favor of the TRS candidates.

The Congress and TDP governments which ruled the State in the past have failed to develop Khammam city. The city witnessed a comprehensive development only after the TRS came to power in Telangana, he explained.

Khammam MP, Nama Nageswar Rao along with MLA Ramulu Naik and the party district office in-charge Gundala Krishan addressed a meeting of election booth in-charges and leaders in the city.