Khammam: ‘Why are you saying useless things?’

Khammam : Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar delivered a scathing response to the Congress candidate’s recent comments about the state of administration in Khammam city, labeling it as ironic. The Minister’s remarks came during an event held in the 53rd division of Khammam city, organised under the leadership of Sujatha Bellam on Saturday.

During his address to the gathered crowd, the BRS candidate for Khammam constituency criticised the Congress leaders, accusing them of being unaware of Khammam’s development over the last five years. He urged them to visit the various divisions and witness the progress that has been made.

Furthermore, Puvvada condemned the remarks made by the Congress candidate, Thummala Nageswara Rao, against the BRS government. He questioned Thummala’s absence in Khammam, even in the 40 years of his political career, whether he won or lost.

Puvvada emphasised his commitment to public service, stating, “Until today, my family did not do politics expecting anything from the people. Even if we lose in public life, we are still here. Even if we win, we are still here.”

The Transport Minister challenged the Congress candidate’s claims about the district’s lack of progress, stating, “The Congress candidate is proudly saying that his political life is 40 years, but why was the district still backward in all fields after all those years until the BRS government came? Are you admitting that you have not done anything for this district? Why are you saying useless things to deceive the people and get power?”

Puvvada highlighted his family’s contributions to the community, mentioning the establishment of Mamata Hospital, which later became Mamata Janata, dedicated to the health of countless underprivileged individuals.

Puvvada also accused the Congress candidate of deceit, claiming that Thummala had betrayed the BRS for power. He recounted how CM KCR had provided an opportunity for Thummala and made him a Minister.