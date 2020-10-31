Khammam: Women farmers attempt suicide over land dispute

Khammam: Two women farmers K Pullamma and P Laxmma consumed pesticide in Manchukonda village of Raghunadhapalem mandal over land distribution dispute with another farmer named T Srinu.

According to information, there has been a dispute about the land distribution for many years between the three residents of Manchukonda village near Khammam town.

Both the women Pullamma and Laxmma owned 12 acres of land whereas T Srinu had only 9 acres land. Hence, Srinu argued that out of 21 acres land should divided equally, but the women had a bigger share of land than him.

Meanwhile, Srinu brought a stay order from the court and he removed the fencing on Saturday. The women farmers protesting this, consumed pesticide and were later shifted to head quarter hospital for treatment. Raghunadhapalem police registered a case and is investigating into the matter.