Khammam youth attacked in America reported dead while undergoing treatment

Khammam youth who was stabbed by an assailant in America, died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to details available, Varun, a 29-year-old student from Khammam district in Telangana, was being treated in a hospital in the United States after being stabbed. Despite the medical treatment he received at the Lutheran Hospital for a period of ten days, his condition worsened, and he recently passed away. The family members have been informed of this sad news.

Varun son of Pucha Rammurthy, a government teacher from Mamillagudem, Khammam district, went to America to do his Masters in Computer Science in August 2022. He was attacked by an assailant while returning home from the gym on October 31. Local authorities were alerted, and Varun was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, it was determined by the doctors that there was a possibility of severe neurological weakness and partial disability on the left side. Varun was provided with life support, but his condition deteriorated, leading to his unfortunate demise.