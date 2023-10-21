Khammam’s transformation led by Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam : In the last five years, the city of Khammam has witnessed a remarkable transformation, and this progress can be attributed to the unwavering dedication and vision of the Minister for Transport and Khammam’s MLA, Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Many have come to regard Puvvada as a symbol of development, and his roots in politics run deep, being the son of the esteemed politician and CPI Central Committee member, Puvvada Nageswara Rao, who has previously served as the MLA and MLC of Khammam and played a pivotal role in the CPI party’s development in the State.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Puvvada entered politics and catalysed comprehensive development in the city. As both the MLA and Minister, he has been engaging with the people, with a relentless focus on the city’s advancement. He initiated the establishment of an IT Hub to bolster youth employment opportunities and invested substantial funds in constructing roads and various other essential facilities. One of the most notable achievements has been the full development of the Gollapadu channel, along with the creation of Lakram Tank bund, a medical college, parks, and numerous other infrastructure projects.

The people of Khammam attest that during Puvvada’s tenure, the city emerged as the second most developed city after Hyderabad. Puvvada, who initially entered politics as a candidate for the BRS Khammam Constituency in 2012, shifted to the Congress party, and successfully contested as an MLA in 2014. His political journey continued as he contested and won the MLA seat in 2018 as a BRS party candidate. Now, this he is once again set to contest from the BRS party in the upcoming elections. Puvvada’s constituents have high hopes that he will secure a third term and continue to be a key player in the BRS government.

Notably, Puvvada has triumphed over prominent rivals in the form of Tummala Nageswara Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao in two consecutive elections. His unwavering commitment to the city’s growth has made him a beacon of hope for the people of Khammam.