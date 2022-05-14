KMC bags award for best performance in Pattana Pragathi

Khammam: Minister for Urban Development and Information Technology K T Rama Rao on Friday praised the services of Khammam Municipal Corporation ( KMC) which was awarded for best performance in Pattana Pragathi programme in the State.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar received the award from Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on behalf Khammam Municipal Corporation at an event in Hyderabad on Friday.

KTR appreciated the Puvvada Ajay Kumar who strived for the development of the corporation in all aspects.

KTR presented awards to Corporations and Municipalities which performed best in implementing the Pattana Pragathi programmes.

Earlier, the Ministers participated in the review meeting of Pattana Pragathi programme with Municipal Chairmen, Mayors and Commissioners.

Addressing the meeting, Minister KTR informed that the Pattana Pragathi works would be launched on May 20 and will conclude on June 5. He explained the concept of Pattana Pragathi programme. He said the main works under the programme are removing the bushes, sanitation works, cleaning the roads and razing the old-aged buildings, conducting Haritha Haram programme in open places.