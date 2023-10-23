Kodad: Compromise reached

Kodad : IT Minister KT Rama Rao made a phone call to Sasidhar Reddy in the early hours of Sunday and told him to come to Hyderabad, adding that he would also give him a B-Form. Consequently, the split between dissident leaders of BRS in Kodad came to an end.

A compromise was reached between Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Shasidhar Reddy and Vanaparthishirisha Lakshminarayana by KTR in the presence of Constituency Election Observer Takkelapalli Ravindhra Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Shashidhar Reddy and Shirisha Lakshminarayana announced that a compromise was reached in the presence of KTR in the state capital on Sunday and added that there is no dispute between them except minor differences and they all together will work for the party’s victory in Kodad.

Meanwhile, a group of dissident leaders who are strongly opposing Mallaiah Yadav under the auspices of former MLA Venepalli Chandra Rao joined the Congress party on Sunday evening.

For the past few days, the dissident leaders of BRS decided to join the Congress party under the leadership of Sashidhar Reddy. Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy went to Sasidhar Reddy’s house and invited him to the party. Along with Uttam, Sashidhar Reddy announced that he has resigned from BRS and will soon join the Congress party.

Chilukur MPP and ZPTC who went to Pragathi Bhavan along with Shashidhar Reddy openly stated that they could not work with Mallaiah Yadav. Among the dissident leaders, all except Shashidhar Reddy and municipal chairperson Shrisha, have opted for the Congress party.