Kodad: Rally marks first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Kodad (Suryapet) : Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, Kodadformer MLA Padmavathi on Thursday led a huge Congress rally in Kodadon the occasion of the first anniversary of Rahul Gandhi’s historic Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Speaking on this occasion, UttamKumar Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi is the hope of the country and that Congress is committed to the protection of all democratic institutions in the country.

He said the party believes in all communities living together in true harmony and strives for the upliftof downtrodden sections of society. He listed out the failures of both state and central governments and urged people to support Congress to restore ‘Indira Gandhi Rajyam’ in the country.