Kodangal: MIM leader alleges rampant sand smuggling

Kodangal : “Illegal sand mining in Kodangal constituency has been rampantly going on unabated as the police, revenue and the district administration is taking no action against the sand mafia and staying as mute spectators,” alleged SB Gulshan, the President of the Kodangal assembly constituency for AIMIM.

Gulshan has raised serious allegations concerning the unabated smuggling of sand in broad daylight within the constituency. He has voiced concerns over the flagrant disregard for law and order as numerous tractors, tippers, and lorries are reportedly transporting sand illegally day and night, with destinations stretching from Kodangal to Tandoor.

Gulshan’s assertions have shed light on a disturbing trend where not only local vehicles but also lorries from distant regions such as Karimnagar, Karnataka, and other places are involved in ferrying illegal sand from Kodangal. He emphasised that such widespread illicit activities have surged notably in the past 2-3 months, marking a stark departure from the relatively peaceful tenure during the previous 10 years under BRS rule.

Expressing his dismay, Gulshan lamented the apparent absence of enforcement measures to curb the rampant sand smuggling, which coincidentally is the constituency of CM Revanth Reddy. He criticised the apathy of authorities, including the police, Tahasildar, and even the district collector, who appear to turn a blind eye to the brazen violations of law and order.

According to Gulshan, confrontations with the drivers of speeding lorries and tractors reveal a disturbing trend where perpetrators flaunt outdated permissions or claim to have paid off officials through illicit means. This, he alleges, reflects a systemic failure in governance and law enforcement within the constituency.

Issuing a stern warning, Gulshan asserted that if immediate action is not taken, AIMIM would mobilise public protests and agitations against the perceived negligence of the authorities.