Komati slams CM KCR for neglecting people’s needs

Nalgonda: Expressing solidarity with agitating Pachayat workers in the district, Congress MP Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy accused Chief Minister KCR of lack of concern for the people, except during election times.

The State-wide indefinite strike of Panchayat workers entered 31st day on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Venkat Reddy praised the sanitation workers and equated them to gods for their tireless service during the challenging times of the pandemic. He expressed disappointment that, even after a month, there has been no significant progress from the government’s side on the workers’ demands. He particularly criticized lack of attention towards implementing the court’s order on minimum wages. Venting his concerns, Venkat Reddy highlighted the government’s sudden interest in the merger of RTC workers, something that was never considered in the past. He believed this move was driven by fear of potential defeat.

Promising a brighter future under a Congress government, he assured the gathering that if elected, their salaries would be increased within three months.

Taking a dig at CM KCR, Venkat Reddy said that the Chief Minister cares only about his family’s well-being, overlooks the genuine needs of the gram panchayat workers.